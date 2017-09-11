Lee County residents vote to continue tax levy

More technology inside the new center on the Keokuk campus.

Residents in Lee County, Iowa head to the polls Tuesday.

The local community college is asking for a 10-year-old tax levy to be extended in order to fund instructional equipment.

Back in 2008, residents agreed on a 6-cent property tax levy that gives more than $224,000 to the college to improve technology and classroom tools.



The college is now asking residents to agree on the same levy that will last another 10 years.

Officials on the Keokuk campus said voter approval is needed because the new industrial center needs equipment to provide students the best education to get high paying jobs.

"It is not a tax increase, you will not see an increase on your taxes," Enrollment Coordinator Kari Bevans said. "For a homeowner that has a house valued at $100,000 it will cost them $3.34 a year. A very small investment that does huge benefits at the college."

The college says 14 other community colleges in the state have this 6-cent levy in place and less than 3% of the schools operating budget comes from local property tax.