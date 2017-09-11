Outsider wants to save historic church in Keokuk - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Outsider wants to save historic church in Keokuk

Posted:
Unitarian Church on 4th and High Street. Unitarian Church on 4th and High Street.
Tiles falling off the building. Tiles falling off the building.
Tape up to warn residents about potential danger. Tape up to warn residents about potential danger.
Officials worry about bricks falling from the roof and structure. Officials worry about bricks falling from the roof and structure.
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

The city of Keokuk said a Des Moines resident is stepping in to stop a historic church from being demolished.

Mayor Tom Marion said Reike Plecas has budgeted $100,000 to start work at the former Unitarian Church on 4th and High Street. 

That figure also covers insurance costs. The city said that's important because it will help cover neighbors if a brick falls around the building.

"I'm not an expert but I am going to have to be careful," Marion said. "The city took up the asbestos and we paid for it and one part of it was tile floor and when we took the tile up, the floor was so rotten, most of the floor is gone." 

Plecas will update the council at its meeting in two weeks.

He told the Mayor he believes he can raise the $1.2-million needed for a full renovation. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.