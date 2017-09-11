Outsider wants to save historic church in Keokuk

The city of Keokuk said a Des Moines resident is stepping in to stop a historic church from being demolished.



Mayor Tom Marion said Reike Plecas has budgeted $100,000 to start work at the former Unitarian Church on 4th and High Street.

That figure also covers insurance costs. The city said that's important because it will help cover neighbors if a brick falls around the building.

"I'm not an expert but I am going to have to be careful," Marion said. "The city took up the asbestos and we paid for it and one part of it was tile floor and when we took the tile up, the floor was so rotten, most of the floor is gone."

Plecas will update the council at its meeting in two weeks.

He told the Mayor he believes he can raise the $1.2-million needed for a full renovation.