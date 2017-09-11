Toll bridge that connects Iowa, Illinois to close Friday

Crews working on the bridge Monday morning.

View from the car going over the bridge.

The BNSF Toll Bridge in Fort Madison.

Sign that says bridge closed on Friday.

A bridge that connects Hancock County, Illinois and Lee County, Iowa will be closed on Friday.

Crews put up a sign Monday afternoon alerting drivers of the closure.

The BNSF bridge will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The bridge connects Fort Madison, Iowa and Niota, Illinois.

Workers said crews did some electrical maintenance on the bridge Monday morning.

Drivers now have to take a detour to Keokuk or Burlington, Iowa which could add more time to their commute.