Toll bridge that connects Iowa, Illinois to close Friday

FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

A bridge that connects Hancock County, Illinois and Lee County, Iowa will be closed on Friday. 

Crews put up a sign Monday afternoon alerting drivers of the closure.

The BNSF bridge will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

The bridge connects Fort Madison, Iowa and Niota, Illinois.

Workers said crews did some electrical maintenance on the bridge Monday morning.

Drivers now have to take a detour to Keokuk or Burlington, Iowa which could add more time to their commute. 

