Quincy City Council approves fee to offset jet airline costs

As SkyWest prepares to be Quincy's new Essential Air Service Carrier, Monday night city council approved fees to help offset additional costs.

A fuel flowage fee will be added to the Quincy Regional Airport, but it was a contested discussion. The fuel flowage fee, or tax on fuel sold at the airport, would be 10 cents per gallon. It would generate around $45,000 a year going towards the additional costs to have SkyWest land and take off its jets.

The city removed the fee several years ago, but the fuel operator never removed it from the price. Some alderman feared the new fee would be added additionally, with one alderman saying some are threatening to leave the airport hangers.

"These are people who provide hundreds, if not thousands of jobs," 4th Ward Alderman Mike Farha said. "They provide property taxes. They provide state income taxes."

"What actually happens when you suspend fuel flow is you're telling the user that they don't have to contribute and you are telling the taxpayer, or the general fund, that they will contribute," Airport Director Terrance Ward said.

Officials reported Quincy was the only airport without a fuel flowage fee. Ward gave the council a letter from the fuel operator saying they were in support of the tax. Council also increased the landing fees for the airport, but it would only impact commercial use like SkyWest.