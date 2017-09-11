Potential new restaurant could be coming to Quincy

A for lease sign stands in the empty lot near 20th and Broadway.

A new restaurant could be on its way to Quincy, if residents don't oppose it.

Aldermen sent a request to the Plan Commission for Smoothie King at 20th and Broadway. Residents have opposed previous development plans at that location.

Council sent 8 other items to the plan commission, most including developments for businesses.The commission holds it's next meeting on September 26. If approved, city council then votes and makes final decision before construction can begin.