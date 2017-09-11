Consultants give update on Quincy Strategic Plan

Future strategic plans for Quincy were front and center at city hall Monday night.

Consultants from Development Strategies showed off some of their findings as they work to finalize a 10-year plan for the city. Officials say they're a few months away from finalizing the plans, but say public input shows transportation and riverfront developments are areas where residents want to see improvements and additions made.

City architecture could be a big attraction for tourists.

"Things that were built prior to 1940 tend to be really highly valued," Matt Wetli, Development Strategies Principal, said."We spend a lot of time and artist spent a lot of time creating those buildings. You've got loads of pre-World War II buildings. You've got architecture that goes back before 1900 and back to 1850's."

Consultants meet with community leaders Tuesday to get input on trimming down the number down of objectives to 10. A final public meeting will be held in the coming months with plans hoping to be finalized by the end of the year.