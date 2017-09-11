Consultants give update on Quincy Strategic Plan - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Consultants give update on Quincy Strategic Plan

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Cars parked outside of Chick's on the River. Cars parked outside of Chick's on the River.
Slideshow reveals Quincy's expenses over 10 years will be around $540 million. Slideshow reveals Quincy's expenses over 10 years will be around $540 million.
Right on Q website displays tab for Quincy Strategic Plan. Right on Q website displays tab for Quincy Strategic Plan.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Future strategic plans for Quincy were front and center at city hall Monday night.

Consultants from Development Strategies showed off some of their findings as they work to finalize a 10-year plan for the city. Officials say they're a few months away from finalizing the plans, but say public input shows transportation and riverfront developments are areas where residents want to see improvements and additions made. 

City architecture could be a big attraction for tourists.

"Things that were built prior to 1940 tend to be really highly valued," Matt Wetli, Development Strategies Principal, said."We spend a lot of time and artist spent a lot of time creating those buildings. You've got loads of pre-World War II buildings. You've got architecture that goes back before 1900 and back to 1850's."

Consultants meet with community leaders Tuesday to get input on trimming down the number down of objectives to 10. A final public meeting will be held in the coming months with plans hoping to be finalized by the end of the year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.