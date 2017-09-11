QPS administration detail areas of improvement - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QPS administration detail areas of improvement

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Quincy Curriculum committee prepare for their meeting.
Bulletin board displays QPS District Improvement Plans.
Administrators talk about district improvement plans.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Public Schools are once again focusing on keep kids from skipping school.

Representatives from the schools held presentations for curriculum committee members about improvements. Many of the schools said truancy continues to be an issue they want to address. Each looked to tackle in it different forms with incentives for classes or working with students individually. 

