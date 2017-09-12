Monday's Area Scores - September 11

**High School Softball**
Centralia: 10
Monroe City: 2
Highland: 7
Canton: 8
Laken Hugenberg: 3-5, 3 RBI's (scored GW run on wild pitch)
Bowling Green: 11
Louisiana: 1
Gabi Deters: 3-run HR
Lady Bobcats: (11-1)
Elsberry: 3
Palmyra: 11
Brooke Wilson: 4-4, HR
Brookfield: 1
Clark County: 11
-- 5 Innings
Macon: 13
South Shelby: 3
Kirksville: 9
Hannibal: 8
Knox County: 17
Brashear: 1
-- 4 Innings
Bucklin: 4
Marion County: 7
**High School Soccer, Boys**
QND: 3
Chatham-Glenwood: 5
Mac Little: 2 goals
Mitchell Murphy: 3 assists
Raiders: (8-3)
Alleman: 2
Macomb 5
**High School Tennis, Girls**
QND: 2
Quincy High: 7
Blue Devils: (4-1)
Hannibal: 0
Palmyra: 9
Lady Panthers: (8-3)
**High School Volleyball**
Quincy High: 2
United Township: 0
25-12, 25-14
Blue Devils: (11-4, 3-0)
QND: 2
Illini West: 0
25-15, 25-13
Sydney Hummert: 10 kills
Hannah Peters: 10 digs
Mackenzie Duffy: 21 digs
Lady Raiders: (12-3)
Unity: 0
West Prairie: 2
25-12, 25-11
Brussels: 0
Payson: 2
25-17, 25-13
Josie Stanford: 12 kills
Cassie Eidson: 24 assists
Lady Indians: (13-0)
Southeastern: 2
Liberty: 0
25-14, 25-18
Lauren Glick: 9 kills, 6 digs
Paige Knuffman: 7 kills, 4 digs
West Hancock: 0
Macomb: 2
25-16, 25-19
Jordyn Hare: 9 kills
Anna Dively: 15 assists
Central: 0
Western: 2
26-24, 25-20
Tori Predmore: 15 kills
Aftyn Harrison: 15 digs
Jacksonville ISD: 0
Brown County: 2
25-19, 25-8
Mariah Markert: 10 kills
**High School Golf**
-- BOYS
1) Central: 188
2) Unity: 192
3) Pittsfield: 194
4) West Hancock: 208
*Medalist* Grant Ohnemus (Unity): 38
1) Macomb: 165
2) Monmouth-Roseville: 173
3) Biggsville WC: 253
*Medalist* John Michael Nixa (Macomb): 39
-- GIRLS
1) Pittsfield: 178
2) Macomb: 192
*Medalist* Emma Thorman (Macomb): 37
1) Father Tolton: 180
2) Palmyra: 215
3) Dixon: 253
*Top Palmyra Individual* Olivia Sublette: 43
