Attorney withdraws from case against former school owner

A second public defender appointed to defend a former Lee County, Iowa, boarding school owner accused of abuse has withdrawn from the case.

Court records show Curtis Dial filed a motion to withdraw as counsel Tuesday. He was appointed Friday to defend Benjamin Trane, who was arrested and charged last week.

Trane, who previously owned and operated Midwest Academy, faces charges of sex abuse 3rd degree, sex exploit therapist pattern and child endangerment. Court documents reveal Trane is accused of sexual, physical and mental abuse at the school.

According to the motion filed by Dial, he requested his withdrawl because of conflicts with the defendant.

"The undersigned attorney has numerous conflicts with the Defendant, including having represented two plaintiffs in claims against the defendant and currently representing a potential witness in this matter," the motion states.

Online court records show Dial represented former Midwest Academy employee Cheyenne Jerred. Records show she sued in 2016 for wrongful termination and was awarded nearly $750,000.

This was the second attorney to withdraw from the case. Court records show Djalal Arbabha filed a motion to withdraw Friday, citing unspecified conflicts of interest.