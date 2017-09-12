Quincy man arrested on meth charge

A Quincy man was arrested Monday evening on a meth charge after a search at his residence, according to police.

Illinois State Police M/Sgt. Patrick Frazier stated the West Central Illinois Task Force and the Adams County Sheriffs Office served a search warrant at 6027 Hickory Grove South at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Frazier stated during the search, methamphetamine, an indoor cannabis grow and drug paraphernalia were seized.

The resident, Jerome Mason, was later found at 808 Maine St. in Quincy, according to Frazier. He said Mason, 28, was taken into custody for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.