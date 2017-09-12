Missouri crews to assist in Florida recovery

A total of eight employees in the northeast district were among the MoDOT employees heading to Florida.

Dozens of Missouri state employees are heading to Florida this week to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

A news release stated the effort includes more than 50 Missouri Department of Transportation employees and 18 Missouri Department of Natural Resources employees.

MoDOT Northeast District reported eight of its employees were part of the effort.

The release stated the crews were scheduled to depart Sikeston, Missouri, on Tuesday for Tallahassee, Florida. The crews were expected to received work orders in Tallahassee.

“I’m so proud of the outpouring of volunteers for this mission. However, I am not surprised,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna stated in the release. “We have great employees who continue to step up and show true dedication to serving others.”

Crews were taking several pieces of equipment including loaders, road tractors, backhoes, chainsaws and trucks. They were expected to mainly remove debris from roadways.

The DNR employees were expected to work in some Florida parks. The release stated according to preliminary reports, 168 of the 174 parks in Florida were closed because of storm damage.

“Our Missouri State Park staff are trained to handle natural disasters cleanups and were quick to volunteer and help in any way they could,” MoDNR Director Carol S. Comer stated. “I wish the crew safe travels and can’t thank them enough for generously giving their time to those in need.”

The release stated Missouri will be ready for other emergency requests as needed.