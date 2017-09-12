Fire breaks out in Adams County home

Tri-Township Fire Protection was called to the fire.

Adams County EMS and the sheriff's office were both called to the scene.

Emergency crews at the scene of the fire.

Firefighter walks into the home off Ellington Road.

An Adams County family was forced to put moving plans on hold after a fire in their home Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the home, located at 9411 Ellington Road, at approximately 1:50 p.m. Fire officials with Tri-Township said the fire started in an upstairs room, but crews put it out quickly.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

Lindsay Brink and her husband bought the house in rural Fowler, Illinois, several months ago. She said they were in the middle of remodeling the home.

Brink said she was glad to see the house still standing when she arrived.