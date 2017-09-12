Quincy Community Theatre announces funding campaign

The Quincy Community Theatre is asking for help to upgrade the theatre.

Officials announced the "Light the Way" fund raising campaign to help upgrade the theatre in the Oakley-Lindsay Center. Art Director Brandon Thomsen said the campaign will go towards new lights and curtains for the theatre, which is more than 20 years old.

"Thankfully our ticket sales are able to cover our costs, however then we are just maintaining. If we ever want to grow, we need that extra support from the community financially," Thomsen said.

If you would like to donate you can do that at the box office inside the Oakley-Lindsey Center or click HERE.