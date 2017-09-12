Tri-State ag program hoping for good news

Macomb High School FFA has been able to hold classes at Macomb for the last 3 years

It's make-or -break time for the Ag program at Macomb High School. The program's three-year trial is set to end at the end of the school year.

Students at Macomb High School have been able to stay on campus to study agriculture for the past three years, thanks private donations. Now, students and teachers hope they've shown school board members why the program should be a part of the school's budget.

Students like Katie Riggins in Wyatt McGrew's Ag class at Macomb High School said they're learning more than skills to use on the farm.

"Agriculture can teach you so many things about going to the workforce and being a strong and important leader in your workforce," Riggins said.

School officials said the program is in its third year thanks to the Macomb Agriscience Association and community donations of more than $400,000. The new green house is just the latest example of how donations are expanding the program.

"The amount of community support, the amount of grants that we've written and how thankful I am as an instructor for this program to have the amount of community support in it that we do," Ag teacher Wyatt McGrew said.

But after this year, the board will decide if it wants to continue the program. With 86 students in the program and the new greenhouse nearly built, principal John Rumley hopes that all spells good news for the future of the Ag program.

"What they do and what our kids have expanded on in the three years and what more they get to do because it's all in house, to me, is nothing but a good situation," Rumley added.

Junior Audrey Swedell hopes the program will continue so younger generations can have the opportunities they have had.

"Other kids would be missing out on so many opportunities because this program has provided me with so much knowledge, not just about agriculture, but leadership," Swedell said.

School officials said the greenhouse is nearly complete with just electrical work and landscaping left to do. The board is expected to make its decision on the future of the program later on this school year.

