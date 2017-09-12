Keokuk Police receive grant money for equipment and training - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Keokuk Police receive grant money for equipment and training

Posted:
Keokuk police vehicle outside the office. Keokuk police vehicle outside the office.
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

A grant will help the Keokuk Police Department buy equipment and train officers.

Police Chief Dave Hinton said the department received $13,000.

The federal government gave the state that money, which was then given to the police department. 

Hinton said $5,000 will pay for handheld thermal imaging cameras.

Another $5,000 will go towards gun training and supplies.

The rest of the money will go to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force. 

