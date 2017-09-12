Illinois HS Football Rankings: West Hancock, Brown County remain the same

Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll



The Associated Press



Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:



Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lincoln-Way East (12) (3-0) 120 1

2. Maine South (2-1) 104 2

3. Homewood-Flossmoor (3-0) 82 4

4. Loyola (2-1) 79 3

5. Lyons (3-0) 68 5

6. Marist (3-0) 63 7

7. Naperville Central (3-0) 62 6

8. St. Charles East (3-0) 26 8

9. Barrington (3-0) 25 10

10. Naperville North (3-0) 19 9

Others receiving votes: Stevenson 5, Huntley 4, Hinsdale Central 2, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.



Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lake Zurich (9) (3-0) 125 1

2. East St. Louis (3) (2-1) 117 2

3. Glenbard West (1) (2-1) 83 4

4. Normal Community (3-0) 78 5

5. Batavia (3-0) 72 8

6. Chicago Mt. Carmel (2-1) 67 3

7. Plainfield North (3-0) 54 9

8. Benet (2-1) 42 10

9. St. Rita (2-1) 15 6

10. Hoffman Estates (3-0) 11 NR

(tie) Lincoln-Way Central (3-0) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Jacobs 8, Rockford Auburn 7, Fenwick 4.



Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Prairie Ridge (13) (3-0) 130 1

2. Cary-Grove (2-1) 113 2

3. DeKalb (3-0) 88 4

4. Nazareth (3-0) 84 5

5. Normal West (3-0) 83 3

6. Montini (2-1) 59 7

7. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (2-1) 56 6

8. Crete-Monee (2-1) 49 10

9. Danville (3-0) 31 8

10. St. Laurence (2-1) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Oak Lawn Richards 4, Lake Forest 2, Riverside-Brookfield 2, Rock Island 2, Lakes Community 1, Lemont 1, Peoria Central 1.



Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Phillips (11) (3-0) 127 1

2. Sterling (2) (3-0) 119 2

3. Highland (3-0) 101 3

4. Dunlap (3-0) 80 5

5. Decatur MacArthur (3-0) 75 6

6. Washington (2-1) 61 7

7. Morton (3-0) 44 9

8. Woodstock Marian (2-1) 40 4

9. Centralia (2-1) 22 10

10. Antioch (3-0) 12 NR

(tie) Hillcrest (2-1) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Rochelle 8, Triad 7, Richwoods 4, Rich Central 3.



Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (13) (3-0) 139 1

2. Althoff Catholic (1) (3-0) 116 2

3. Herscher (3-0) 109 3

4. Johnsburg (3-0) 95 5

5. Morris (3-0) 88 6

6. Dixon (3-0) 76 7

7. Canton (2-1) 49 4

8. Effingham (2-1) 25 NR

9. Coal City (3-0) 17 NR

10. Rock Island Alleman (2-1) 15 8

Others receiving votes: Geneseo 14, Taylorville 7, North Chicago 7, Herrin 6, Raby 3, Mt. Zion 2, Manteno 1, Genoa-Kingston 1.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (7) (2-1) 129 T2

2. Tolono Unity (5) (3-0) 125 1

3. Monticello (2) (3-0) 105 T2

4. Williamsville (3-0) 99 5

5. Byron (3-0) 96 4

6. Carlinville (3-0) 55 6

7. Bloomington Central Catholic (3-0) 54 7

8. Decatur St. Teresa (3-0) 42 8

9. Elmwood-Brimfield (3-0) 20 NR

10. North-Mac (3-0) 17 10

Others receiving votes: Peotone 13, Vandalia 6, Breese Central 5, Newton 4.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sterling Newman (13) (3-0) 139 1

2. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (3-0) 117 3

3. Farmington (3-0) 91 5

4. Hamilton West Hancock (3-0) 89 4

5. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1) (3-0) 79 6

6. Chicago (Hope) Academy (3-0) 59 8

7. Westville (3-0) 57 7

8. Maroa-Forsyth (2-1) 51 2

9. Downs Tri-Valley (2-1) 27 9

10. Alton Marquette (3-0) 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Rockridge 10, Westchester St. Joseph 9, Pana 4, Bismarck-Henning 4, Orion 3, Aurora Christian 3.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (13) (3-0) 136 1

2. Tuscola (1) (3-0) 123 2

3. Forreston (2-1) 100 3

4. Fulton (3-0) 82 4

5. Eastland-Pearl City (3-0) 67 5

6. Ottawa Marquette (3-0) 63 6

7. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (3-0) 47 7

8. Shelbyville (3-0) 42 T8

9. Annawan-Wethersfield (2-1) 38 10 (2A)

10. Athens (3-0) 36 T8

Others receiving votes: Aquin 16, Carrollton 12, Fithian Oakwood 6, Carlyle 2, Warrensburg-Latham 1, Princeville 1, Morrison 1, Moweaqua Central A&M 1.