Illinois HS Football Rankings: West Hancock, Brown County remain - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illinois HS Football Rankings: West Hancock, Brown County remain the same

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

The Associated Press
   
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
School                                              W-L          Pts    Prv 
  1.  Lincoln-Way  East  (12)        (3-0)      120    1     
  2.  Maine  South                            (2-1)      104    2     
  3.  Homewood-Flossmoor              (3-0)      82      4     
  4.  Loyola                                      (2-1)      79      3     
  5.  Lyons                                        (3-0)      68      5     
  6.  Marist                                      (3-0)      63      7     
  7.  Naperville  Central              (3-0)      62      6     
  8.  St.  Charles  East                  (3-0)      26      8     
  9.  Barrington                              (3-0)      25      10   
10.  Naperville  North                  (3-0)      19      9     
   Others receiving votes: Stevenson 5, Huntley 4, Hinsdale Central 2, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1. 

Class 7A
School                                              W-L          Pts    Prv 
  1.  Lake  Zurich  (9)                    (3-0)      125    1     
  2.  East  St.  Louis  (3)              (2-1)      117    2     
  3.  Glenbard  West  (1)                (2-1)      83      4     
  4.  Normal  Community                  (3-0)      78      5     
  5.  Batavia                                    (3-0)      72      8     
  6.  Chicago  Mt.  Carmel              (2-1)      67      3     
  7.  Plainfield  North                  (3-0)      54      9     
  8.  Benet                                        (2-1)      42      10   
  9.  St.  Rita                                  (2-1)      15      6     
10.  Hoffman  Estates                    (3-0)      11      NR   
(tie)  Lincoln-Way  Central        (3-0)      11      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Jacobs 8, Rockford Auburn 7, Fenwick 4. 

Class 6A
School                                                                          W-L          Pts    Prv 
  1.  Prairie  Ridge  (13)                                          (3-0)      130    1     
  2.  Cary-Grove                                                          (2-1)      113    2     
  3.  DeKalb                                                                  (3-0)      88      4     
  4.  Nazareth                                                              (3-0)      84      5     
  5.  Normal  West                                                        (3-0)      83      3     
  6.  Montini                                                                (2-1)      59      7     
  7.  Sacred  Heart-Griffin  (Springfield)          (2-1)      56      6     
  8.  Crete-Monee                                                        (2-1)      49      10   
  9.  Danville                                                              (3-0)      31      8     
10.  St.  Laurence                                                      (2-1)      9        NR   
   Others receiving votes: Oak Lawn Richards 4, Lake Forest 2, Riverside-Brookfield 2, Rock Island 2, Lakes Community 1, Lemont 1, Peoria Central 1. 

Class 5A
School                                      W-L          Pts    Prv 
  1.  Phillips  (11)                (3-0)      127    1     
  2.  Sterling  (2)                  (3-0)      119    2     
  3.  Highland                          (3-0)      101    3     
  4.  Dunlap                              (3-0)      80      5     
  5.  Decatur  MacArthur        (3-0)      75      6     
  6.  Washington                      (2-1)      61      7     
  7.  Morton                              (3-0)      44      9     
  8.  Woodstock  Marian          (2-1)      40      4     
  9.  Centralia                        (2-1)      22      10   
10.  Antioch                            (3-0)      12      NR   
  (tie)  Hillcrest                  (2-1)      12      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Rochelle 8, Triad 7, Richwoods 4, Rich Central 3. 

Class 4A
School                                            W-L          Pts    Prv 
  1.  Rochester  (13)                    (3-0)      139    1     
  2.  Althoff  Catholic  (1)        (3-0)      116    2     
  3.  Herscher                                (3-0)      109    3     
  4.  Johnsburg                              (3-0)      95      5     
  5.  Morris                                    (3-0)      88      6     
  6.  Dixon                                      (3-0)      76      7     
  7.  Canton                                    (2-1)      49      4     
  8.  Effingham                              (2-1)      25      NR   
  9.  Coal  City                              (3-0)      17      NR   
10.  Rock  Island  Alleman          (2-1)      15      8     
   Others receiving votes: Geneseo 14, Taylorville 7, North Chicago 7, Herrin 6, Raby 3, Mt. Zion 2, Manteno 1, Genoa-Kingston 1. 

Class 3A
School                                                            W-L          Pts    Prv 
  1.  IC  Catholic  (7)                                  (2-1)      129    T2   
  2.  Tolono  Unity  (5)                                (3-0)      125    1     
  3.  Monticello  (2)                                    (3-0)      105    T2   
  4.  Williamsville                                      (3-0)      99      5     
  5.  Byron                                                      (3-0)      96      4     
  6.  Carlinville                                          (3-0)      55      6     
  7.  Bloomington  Central  Catholic        (3-0)      54      7     
  8.  Decatur  St.  Teresa                            (3-0)      42      8     
  9.  Elmwood-Brimfield                              (3-0)      20      NR   
10.  North-Mac                                              (3-0)      17      10   
   Others receiving votes: Peotone 13, Vandalia 6, Breese Central 5, Newton 4. 

Class 2A
School                                                              W-L          Pts    Prv 
  1.  Sterling  Newman  (13)                          (3-0)      139    1     
  2.  Deer  Creek-Mackinaw                            (3-0)      117    3     
  3.  Farmington                                              (3-0)      91      5     
  4.  Hamilton  West  Hancock                        (3-0)      89      4     
  5.  Gibson  City-Melvin-Sibley  (1)        (3-0)      79      6     
  6.  Chicago  (Hope)  Academy                      (3-0)      59      8     
  7.  Westville                                                (3-0)      57      7     
  8.  Maroa-Forsyth                                        (2-1)      51      2     
  9.  Downs  Tri-Valley                                  (2-1)      27      9     
10.  Alton  Marquette                                    (3-0)      24      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Rockridge 10, Westchester St. Joseph 9, Pana 4, Bismarck-Henning 4, Orion 3, Aurora Christian 3. 

Class 1A
School                                                          W-L          Pts    Prv         
  1.  Lena-Winslow  (13)                            (3-0)      136    1             
  2.  Tuscola  (1)                                        (3-0)      123    2             
  3.  Forreston                                            (2-1)      100    3             
  4.  Fulton                                                  (3-0)      82      4             
  5.  Eastland-Pearl  City                        (3-0)      67      5             
  6.  Ottawa  Marquette                              (3-0)      63      6             
  7.  Mt.  Sterling  (Brown  County)        (3-0)      47      7             
  8.  Shelbyville                                        (3-0)      42      T8           
  9.  Annawan-Wethersfield                      (2-1)      38      10  (2A) 
10.  Athens                                                  (3-0)      36      T8           
   Others receiving votes: Aquin 16, Carrollton 12, Fithian Oakwood 6, Carlyle 2, Warrensburg-Latham 1, Princeville 1, Morrison 1, Moweaqua Central A&M 1. 

