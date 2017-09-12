Missouri HS Football Rankings: Monroe City stays put at No. 2

Missouri High School Football State Rankings



Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 15-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis.



CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Park Hill (13), 4-0, 147, 2

2. CBC (1), 3-1, 129, 4

3. Eureka (1), 4-0, 110, 5

4. Blue Springs, 2-2, 108, 3

5. Kirkwood, 3-1, 95, 1

6. Lee’s Summit West, 3-1, 85, 6

7. Rockhurst, 3-1, 52, 8

8. Lindbergh, 4-0, 40, 9

9. Hazelwood Central, 3-1, 18, T10

T10. Francis Howell, 3-1, 17, T10

T10. Rock Bridge, 3-1, 17, 7

Also receiving votes: Ritenour (4-0), 7



CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Vianney (15), 4-0, 150, 1

2. Staley, 4-0, 130, 2

3. Fort Zumwalt North, 4-0, 125, 3

4. Liberty, 4-0, 104, 4

5. Fort Osage, 4-0, 89, 5

6. Battle, 2-2, 53, 6

7. William Chrisman, 4-0, 42, 8

8. Pattonville, 2-2, 40, NR

9. Chaminade, 2-2, 39, 7

10. Webster Groves, 3-1, 20, 9

Dropped out: No. 10 Ozark

Also receiving votes: Nixa (4-0), 18; Raytown (3-1), 12; Carthage (2-2), 3



CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Webb City (15), 4-0, 150, 1

2. Carl Junction, 3-1, 132, 2

3. Kearney, 3-1, 122, 3

4. Platte County, 3-1, 95, 9

5. Parkway North, 3-1, 87, 8

6. Parkway Central, 3-1, 55, 4

7. Ladue, 2-2, 48, NR

8. West Plains, 4-0, 47, NR

9. Harrisonville, 2-2, 24, 6

10. Camdenton, 3-1, 21, NR

Dropped out: No. 5 Hannibal, No. 7 MICDS, No. 10 Raytown South

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. McCluer South-Berkeley (15), 3-0, 150, 1

2. Blair Oaks, 4-0, 130, 2

3. Park Hills Central, 4-0, 116, 3

4. Chillicothe, 4-0, 111, 4

5. Maryville, 3-1, 79, 6

6. Seneca, 4-0, 71, 9

7. Center, 3-1, 62, T7

8. Mt. Vernon, 3-1, 32, 5

9. Miller Career, 2-2, 29, 10

10. Eldon, 3-1, 27, T7

Also receiving votes: Mexico (3-1), 17; St. James (4-0), 1

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lamar (13), 4-0, 148, 1

2. Trinity (2), 3-0, 137, 2

3. Lutheran North, 4-0, 116, 3

4. Ava, 4-0, 102, 4

5. Mountain Grove, 3-1, 88, 5

6. Centralia, 4-0, 83, 6

7. Lexington, 4-0, 51, 9

8. Lathrop, 4-0, 38, 10

9. Cardinal Ritter, 3-1, 31, NR

10. North Callaway, 3-1, 18, NR

Dropped out: No. 7 South Callaway, No. 8 Brentwood

Also receiving votes: Brentwood (3-1), 5; South Callaway (3-1), 5; Palmyra (3-1), 3



CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Valle Catholic (12), 4-0, 145, 1

2. Monroe City (3), 4-0, 133, 2

3. Marceline, 4-0, 120, 3

4. Hamilton-Penney, 3-1, 97, 4

5. Lincoln, 4-0, 89, 5

6. Hayti, 4-0, 76, 6

7. Pierce City, 4-0, 61, 7

8. Westran, 4-0, 48, 8

9. Thayer, 3-1, 31, 9

10. Lockwood, 4-0, 23, 10

Also receiving votes: Wellington-Napoleon (3-1), 2