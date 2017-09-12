Zoning In: Quincy makes good on red zone improvement

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- The outcome likely wouldn't have changed but one area Quincy University football coach Gary Bass wasn't exactly pleased with in a season opening loss at Midwestern State was the Hawks' inability to score in the red zone.



They made three trips inside the opponents 20-yard line and failed to score each time.



But that stat was plenty different in Saturday's home opener.



Quincy was a perfect five-for-five in the 29-point win over Alderson Broaddus.



"For us making sure that we honed in on what we wanted to do in the red zone, and be able to play not only from a physical stand point (and) be able to throw the ball in that area, was definitely an area that we were really talking about all week, and wanting to hammer in on, and get better at," Bass said.



Now the focus turns towards back-to-back wins with conference foe Lincoln set to invade QU Stadium this weekend.



Both teams lost season openers only to rally back and notch victories in week two.



Bass hopes his team remains consistent with their effort Saturday and beyond.



"If our kids keep playing the way they're playing right now, they're playing with a lot of passion, with a lot of energy, they're playing for each other, (and) they're playing hard, as along as they do that we'll have an opportunity to be successful as the weeks move on," Bass indicated.



"As a football coach, and the head coach (at Quincy), that's the most important thing you can ask for from a football team right now."



Saturday's affair is the first of three night games at home for the Hawks this season. Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m.