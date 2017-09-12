Consultants work to trim Quincy Strategic Plan - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Consultants work to trim Quincy Strategic Plan

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Consultants will take feedback from a meeting Tuesday to help shape Quincy's Strategic plan. After developing plans for months, officials say there's still a lot to be done. 

One area of town residents feel is underutilized is the riverfront in Quincy. The strategic plan could change that over the next decade. A closed door meeting with commissioners today gave input to consultants on what they want focused on in the plan.

Officials felt the five hour meeting was productive in helping narrow the 67 strategies to ultimately 10 or so the city will use.

"We're going to work on those items right away," Maggie Strong, owner of meStrong Inc., said. "We'll get some early wins and then there will be some things that will take some time and investments with private/public partnerships that we'll be looking at 10 years down the road."

A final public meeting is set for sometime in October. Consultants want to hear from residents on what they want to see prioritized before finalizing the plan. Residents can still share their thoughts now by going to the Quincy Right on Q website.

