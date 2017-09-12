Adams County Board approves bridge replacement

An aging Adams County bridge will be replaced next year.

The Adams County Board approved replacing the bridge on Highway 57 over Possum Hollow Creek. Engineers say it was built in the 1940's and wearing out.

Officials say it's structurally sound, but they want to replace it while money is still available.

"They're looked at every two years at the minimum," Adams County Engineer Jim Frankenhoff said. "Based on that evaluation we determine which bridges in the long run we need to do. We then schedule them out as money comes through. As they come up, we're going to replace them."

Engineers hope to have design plans finished by February with construction to begin in the summer of 2018.