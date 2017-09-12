Voters approve property tax levy extension - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Voters approve property tax levy extension

Posted:
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

Southeast Iowa voters overwhelmingly approved an extension on a 10-year-old property tax levy to help a local community college on Tuesday.

Election results are in for three of four southeast Iowa counties; those results show 1,818 voters said yes, compared to 636 who voted no to extend a 10-year old tax levy that gives more than $224,000 to the college to improve technology and classroom tools.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.