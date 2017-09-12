QPS, union take part in second federal mediation

A new counter proposal between Quincy Public Schools and its employee union is now on the table.

Both the Quincy Federation and district officials met at the board office Tuesday night with a federal mediator. It was the second federal mediation that happened this school year.

The union presented the district with a counter proposal to their last offer.

Federation President Jen Drew said union members gave testimonials to the district representatives, and voiced their concerns with health insurance rate increases.

"The insurance increases and percentages are affecting their families here in the community, and we just wanted Sayeed and the central office staff to really see how it's affecting the employees." Drew said.

Board President Sayeed Ali said the district would like to come to an agreement, but they are keeping a close eye on the financial situation.

"I'm hoping we can resolve this." Ali said. "You know sooner than later, the board wants to make sure we're doing things the right way, being responsible with the funds that we do have for our entire staff, and our students."

Drew said the next step in the process will be for the district to review the counter proposal, and hopefully provide the federation with a proposal of their own at the next federal mediation.

That meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday.

Ali added that mediation may be pushed back so that he can discuss the proposal with school board members at their September meeting.