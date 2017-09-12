QPS discusses physical education requirements

Webb said he is a proponent of physical education.

Now that the state of Illinois has a funding formula, schools are breathing a sigh of relief, but an additional legislative mandate has some talking.

The state allows districts to send in a waiver cutting back on physical education classes.

Instead of meeting for five days a week, they can meet for three days.

It was discussed on Tuesday night at Quincy Public School's policy committee meeting.

Superintendent Roy Webb said he doesn't think cutting back on the number of days in P.E. is the right way to go.

"I'm a strong proponent of a good physical education program, and a good recess program." Webb said. "I think kids being active and learning about their own physical education is good."

Webb added that the district does not plan on cutting back to three days of physical education in the future, especially as it makes the transition to new elementary schools.