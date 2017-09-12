QPS discusses physical education requirements

Healthcare options will be expanding in Keokuk next year.More >>
A grant will help the Keokuk Police Department buy equipment and train officers.More >>
The Quincy Community Theatre is asking fro help to upgrade the theatre. Officials announced the "Light the Way" fund raising campaign to help upgrade the theatre in the Oakley-Lindsay Center.More >>
Dozens of Missouri state employees are heading to Florida this week to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.More >>
Children who are going through court because of abuse or neglect often need help to go through the process but the local organization that helps is in need of volunteers.More >>
Illinois State Police say there was a steep drop in fatal traffic crashes over the Labor Day weekend this year compared with last year.More >>
A Quincy man was arrested Monday evening on a meth charge after a search at his residence, according to police.More >>
An Iowa official says he's less optimistic a proposal will be approved that would allow the state to shift money used for the Affordable Care Act.More >>
A second public defender appointed to defend a former Lee County, Iowa, boarding school owner accused of abuse has withdrawn from the case.More >>
