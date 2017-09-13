Tuesday's Area Scores - September 12

**High School Cross Country**
(Running Raider Invitational)
-- GIRLS
*Team Results*
1) QHS
2) Springfield Lutheran
3) Liberty
4) Moberly
5) Bowling Green
*Top Area Individuals*
1) Lydia Kurfman (QHS): 18:49
2) Katelyn Robbins (Liberty)
3) Megan Adams (Unity)
-- BOYS
*Team Results*
1) Illini West
2) Bowling Green
3) Macomb
4) Troy
5) QHS
*Top Area Individuals*
1) Jacob Bryan (Illini West): 16:11
3) Devin Neff (Mark Twain)
**High School Soccer, Boys**
Galesburg: 1
Quincy High: 5
Robby Phillips: Hat trick
Jaeden Smith: goal, 2 assists
Blue Devils: (8-1)
Hannibal: 10
Mexico: 2
Cory Allensworth: 3 goals, 3 assists
Adam Albright: 3 goals, assist
**High School Softball**
Highland: 6
Hannibal: 7
Josie Zeiger: game-tying triple
Becca Scott: HR
South Shelby: 0
Palmyra: 6
Lauren VanTress: CG 1-hitter, 8 K's
Silex: 0
Bowling Green: 1
Summer Scherder: WP
Lady Bobcats: (12-1)
Fayette: 0
Knox County: 15
Mark Twain: 7
Wright City: 10
**High School Volleyball**
Hannibal: 2
Boonville: 0
25-18, 25-10
Kaylee Falconer: 11 digs, 15 assists
Fort Madison: 3
Keokuk: 0
25-17, 25-11, 25-14
Cardinal: 0
2) Holy Trinity: 3
25-7, 25-4, 25-11
Emily Box: 21 kills
Maya Rashid: 30 assists
Lady Crusaders: (4-0)
Danville: 0
Central Lee: 3
25-18, 25-14, 25-23
Kennedy Mercer: 10 kills
Western: 0
Liberty: 2
25-14, 25-14
Kenzie Wagner: 14 pts, 10 digs
Macomb: 0
Monmouth-Roseville: 2
25-22, 25-15
Nicole Lester: 17 digs
Pittsfield: 0
Brown County: 2
25-16, 25-12
Mariah Markert: 10 kills
Ashton Hohenberry: 10 assists
**College Volleyball**
Saint Louis: 3
Western Illinois: 1
Leathernecks: (5-6)
11) Missouri Baptist: 3
Culver-Stockton: 1
25-14, 25-17, 23-25, 25-12
Monica Bumbry: 10 kills
Lady Wildcats: (5-9)
Hannibal-LaGrange: 0
William Woods: 3
25-14, 25-18, 25-11
Lady Trojans: (3-8)
**High School Golf**
-- BOYS
1) QND: 151
2) QHS: 156
3) Central: 195
4) Rushville-Industry: 204
*Medalist* Alex McCulla (QND): 35
2) Jimmie Patterson (QHS): 36
T-3) Reis Dreyer (QND)/David Hutson (QND): 37
1) Payson: 191
2) Pittsfield: 194
3) Beardstown: 208
*Medalist* Chase Piehler (Beardstown): 38
-- GIRLS
1) QHS: 170
2) Kirksville: 188
3) QND: 207
*Medalist* Krystal Burgtorf (QHS): 39
1) Pittsfield: 191
2) Payson: 237
3) Beardstown: 256
*Medalist* Lauren Hawley (Pittsfield): 43
**College Golf, Men's**
(Murray State Invitational)
1) Murray State: 850
T-3) Western Illinois: 859
*Top WIU Individuals*
T-3) Jackson Wetherbee: 210
T-7) Drew Eaton: 212
**High School Tennis, Girls**
QHS: 9
SH-Griffin: 0
Blue Devils: (5-1)
