Tuesday's Area Scores - September 12 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tuesday's Area Scores - September 12

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Illini West's Jacob Bryan raced past the field to win the Running Raider Invitational. Illini West's Jacob Bryan raced past the field to win the Running Raider Invitational.

**High School Cross Country**

(Running Raider Invitational)
-- GIRLS
*Team Results*
1) QHS
2) Springfield Lutheran
3) Liberty
4) Moberly
5) Bowling Green

*Top Area Individuals*
1) Lydia Kurfman (QHS): 18:49
2) Katelyn Robbins (Liberty)
3) Megan Adams (Unity)

-- BOYS
*Team Results*
1) Illini West
2) Bowling Green
3) Macomb
4) Troy
5) QHS

*Top Area Individuals*
1) Jacob Bryan (Illini West): 16:11
3) Devin Neff (Mark Twain)


**High School Soccer, Boys**

Galesburg: 1
Quincy High: 5
Robby Phillips: Hat trick
Jaeden Smith: goal, 2 assists
Blue Devils: (8-1)

Hannibal: 10
Mexico: 2
Cory Allensworth: 3 goals, 3 assists
Adam Albright: 3 goals, assist


**High School Softball**

Highland: 6
Hannibal: 7
Josie Zeiger: game-tying triple
Becca Scott: HR

South Shelby: 0
Palmyra: 6
Lauren VanTress: CG 1-hitter, 8 K's

Silex: 0
Bowling Green: 1
Summer Scherder: WP
Lady Bobcats: (12-1)

Fayette: 0
Knox County: 15

Mark Twain: 7
Wright City: 10


**High School Volleyball**

Hannibal: 2
Boonville: 0
25-18, 25-10
Kaylee Falconer: 11 digs, 15 assists

Fort Madison: 3
Keokuk: 0
25-17, 25-11, 25-14

Cardinal: 0
2) Holy Trinity: 3
25-7, 25-4, 25-11
Emily Box: 21 kills
Maya Rashid: 30 assists
Lady Crusaders: (4-0)

Danville: 0
Central Lee: 3
25-18, 25-14, 25-23
Kennedy Mercer: 10 kills

Western: 0
Liberty: 2
25-14, 25-14
Kenzie Wagner: 14 pts, 10 digs

Macomb: 0
Monmouth-Roseville: 2
25-22, 25-15
Nicole Lester: 17 digs

Pittsfield: 0
Brown County: 2
25-16, 25-12
Mariah Markert: 10 kills
Ashton Hohenberry: 10 assists


**College Volleyball**

Saint Louis: 3
Western Illinois: 1
Leathernecks: (5-6)

11) Missouri Baptist: 3
Culver-Stockton: 1
25-14, 25-17, 23-25, 25-12
Monica Bumbry: 10 kills
Lady Wildcats: (5-9)

Hannibal-LaGrange: 0
William Woods: 3
25-14, 25-18, 25-11
Lady Trojans: (3-8)


**High School Golf**

-- BOYS
1) QND: 151
2) QHS: 156
3) Central: 195
4) Rushville-Industry: 204
*Medalist* Alex McCulla (QND): 35
2) Jimmie Patterson (QHS): 36
T-3) Reis Dreyer (QND)/David Hutson (QND): 37

1) Payson: 191
2) Pittsfield: 194
3) Beardstown: 208
*Medalist* Chase Piehler (Beardstown): 38

-- GIRLS
1) QHS: 170
2) Kirksville: 188
3) QND: 207
*Medalist* Krystal Burgtorf (QHS): 39

1) Pittsfield: 191
2) Payson: 237
3) Beardstown: 256
*Medalist* Lauren Hawley (Pittsfield): 43


**College Golf, Men's**

(Murray State Invitational)
1) Murray State: 850
T-3) Western Illinois: 859

*Top WIU Individuals*
T-3) Jackson Wetherbee: 210
T-7) Drew Eaton: 212


**High School Tennis, Girls**

QHS: 9
SH-Griffin: 0
Blue Devils: (5-1)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.