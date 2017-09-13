Police warn of farm equipment on roads

Harvest has begun in the Tri-States, and police are warning drivers to share the road with farm equipment.

Farmers and police want to remind drivers to be on the lookout for farm equipment this time of year because it doesn't move fast.

Local farmer Dennis Dempsey said every year he has close calls with drivers. He said they try not to use the roads but sometimes that's just not possible.

"We're doing the best we can while on the road," said Dempsey. "We really don't want to be on the road. We would rather be in the field doing our thing."

He urged drivers to be patient, as he and other farmers will be off the road and out of the way as quickly as possible.

Adams County Sheriff Brian VonderHaar said they see more accidents with farm equipment this time of year, so drivers need to be paying attention.

He said you need to remember that machinery often doesn't act like other cars.

"You may be traveling behind somebody and wanting to pass them, and maybe they're going to take a left hand turn into a field that isn't necessarily a road," said VonderHaar. "So, you wouldn't think they're going to be turning at a certain location when they might be."

VonderHaar said patience is important in these situations. He also said to keep in mind if you see farm equipment on the roadway, they're probably not going a great distance anyway.

Sheriff VonderHaar went on to say they see more car crashes involving deer this time of year because the deer are on the move. He said that's something to be aware of as you are driving this fall, as well.