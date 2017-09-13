Hannibal man arrested following traffic stop

Authorities said a Hannibal man was arrested Tuesday in Adams County on meth charges following a traffic stop.More >>
Authorities said a Hannibal man was arrested Tuesday in Adams County on meth charges following a traffic stop.More >>
A Quincy man was arrested Monday evening on a meth charge after a search at his residence, according to police.More >>
A Quincy man was arrested Monday evening on a meth charge after a search at his residence, according to police.More >>
A second public defender appointed to defend a former Lee County, Iowa, boarding school owner accused of abuse has withdrawn from the case.More >>
A second public defender appointed to defend a former Lee County, Iowa, boarding school owner accused of abuse has withdrawn from the case.More >>
Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Clark County, Missouri, woman was injured in a crash early Saturday morning.More >>
Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Clark County, Missouri, woman was injured in a crash early Saturday morning.More >>
A local teacher is accused of soliciting a student to engage in sexual contact, according to the prosecutor.More >>
A local teacher is accused of soliciting a student to engage in sexual contact, according to the prosecutor.More >>
A Quincy man who pleaded guilty in connection with a Quincy robbery was sentenced to prison Friday, according to court records.More >>
A Quincy man who pleaded guilty in connection with a Quincy robbery was sentenced to prison Friday, according to court records.More >>
Court records show a Quincy woman was charged this week with misdemeanor over a month after police found her stranded in an Adams County cornfield.More >>
Court records show a Quincy woman was charged this week with misdemeanor over a month after police found her stranded in an Adams County cornfield.More >>
Authorities said two Adams County residents suspected of trafficking meth from Missouri into Illinois were arrested this week.More >>
Authorities said two Adams County residents suspected of trafficking meth from Missouri into Illinois were arrested this week.More >>
Criminal complaints filed in Lee County District Court reveal the accusations against the former owner of Midwest Academy arrested Thursday.More >>
Criminal complaints filed in Lee County District Court reveal the accusations against the former owner of Midwest Academy arrested Thursday.More >>
A Missouri man was recently sentenced following his conviction for sexual abuse of his daughters, according to the attorney general.More >>
A Missouri man was recently sentenced following his conviction for sexual abuse of his daughters, according to the attorney general.More >>