Hannibal man arrested following traffic stop

Authorities said a Hannibal man was arrested Tuesday in Adams County on meth charges following a traffic stop.

In a news release Wednesday, West Central Illinois Task Force M/Sgt. Patrick Frazier stated William J. Ryan, 54, was stopped on Illinois 57, south of Marblehead. He stated officers found meth and drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle after the Adams County Sheriff's Office K-9 alerted them of narcotics.

Ryan was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Adams County Jail, pending a first court appearance.