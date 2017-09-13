Fire scare closes Quincy restaurant - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fire scare closes Quincy restaurant

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A small fire in downtown Quincy forced a restaurant to close for the day.

Quincy Deputy Fire Chief Steve Salrin said they were called to Thrive Tea and Cafe at 500 Hampshire St. for a report of smoke in a wall. He said they found a hotspot in the kitchen and extinguished it quickly.

Firefighters then checked the rest of the building to make sure fire didn't spread.

"The main concern with these is the risk of the fire going up into the rest of the building," Salrin said at the scene.

A Thrive employee at the scene said there was very minor damage, but they would close for the day to cleanup. He said the restaurant would be back open Thursday. 

No one was injured during the incident.

