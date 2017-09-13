Quincy University kicks off annual fund drive - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy University kicks off annual fund drive

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy University kicked off it's annual fund drive Wednesday as the school continues efforts to recover financially.

University officials unveiled the school's $1 million goal at a luncheon in Quincy. The university has been able to raise at least that amount each of the past seven years.

Officials said this year's annual fund drive is essential for operations on campus. 

QU alum Kevin Reller is the chairperson for this years campaign and said community support is needed now more than ever. 

"This annual fund they do every year is vital component to their budget and it's important," Reller said. "It's great to see a crowd here that wants to be involved and be committed to Quincy University." 

The money raised supports campus improvements, technology enhancements and student scholarships. 

