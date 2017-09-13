Mother speaks out after teen killed in crash

Skid marks at the scene of the crash on Highway 101

A picture of Payton's car at the scene of the crash

There's concern about young drivers in Schuyler County, Illinois. The sheriff there said there's been a spike in car crashes, most of them involving younger drivers, including two fatalities in the last month.

On August 31st, Cathy Edwards' life changed when her daughter Payton crashed her car on Highway 101 just 3 miles from her home in Brooklyn, Illinois. She died 4 days later in the hospital.

"Its been a blur," Edwards said. "I don't even know that I've wrapped my brain around it yet."

Edwards said Payton was on her way home from work that morning.

"I know that she had sent a text at 9:31 and it was within ten minutes I believe that there was a call made to the sheriff's office," Edwards said.

Schuyler County Bill Redshaw said they've seen a spike in accidents in the last week, with speeding being the main culprit.

"In our area right now, speed is a factor," Redshaw said. "We have actually written more speeding tickets in the last few weeks than it seems like in the past."

Redshaw said in the last five weeks they've seen more crashes involving young people. He hopes the message is clear so more fatal crashes don't happen again.

"We just need to keep putting out in front of them to be careful and slow down," Redshaw said. "I mean I know this loss of life has had a big impact on the community."

Edwards hopes this will serve as a reminder every time a teen gets behind the wheel.

"It's different when you see it on Facebook and it's someone you don't know, but when you know the person, you've talked to the person, maybe you called the person yesterday, it's totally different," Edwards said. "So I'm hoping these kids keep that in mind."

Edwards said Payton would have turned 18 on Friday, September 15th. The community is invited to the Rushville Cemetery for a balloon release in her honor, scheduled for 6 p.m.

