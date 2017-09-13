Meierotto Shelter House to be dedicated Thursday

View from further away of the structure.

Picnic tables next to the riverfront under the shelter.

There's a new way for Keokuk families to enjoy the riverfront.

Thursday morning, the community dedicates the Meierotto Shelter House next to Victory Park.

The event is at 11:30 a.m.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett said this donation from the family is just one part of developing the riverfront.

Burnett said you can enjoy outdoor activities at most of the parks, but this shelter brings something different to the city.

"This is a new aspect to the parks that we have here, allowing people to get down to the riverfront, get close to the water, see the barges moving in and out, the locks and dams are amazing especially for folks who haven't seen it before," Burnett said.

People can reserve the shelter house for family picnics or other events fore free.