Former Quincy resident talks about cleanup after Hurricane Irma

A former Quincy resident is cleaning up the damage around her home in Florida after Hurricane Irma rolled through her community on the coast.

Sheli Kendrick moved to Dunnellon, Florida and was home at the time of the hurricane.

She said the damage around the homes is significant and they are starting to clean up.

Here are some of the pictures she sent us of the storm damage and long lines at the gas station.

She said finding gas and cell phone service has been tough but they just got power back today so it's been very helpful.

She said she lived in Quincy during the July Windstorm back in 2015 and Hurricane Irma brought the same wind damage.

"The winds were like what we experienced when we lived in Quincy," Kendrick said. "But just imagine that the winds we experienced in Quincy lasted for 3-7 minutes maybe and this went on around 2 a.m and went until 6 or 7 a.m."

She adds the support from the community in Quincy has helped her get through this tough time.

"Very much appreciated, because it's scary," Kendrick said. "It's a lot of people caring and a lot of people worried. People ask why did we stay? The answer was because we didn't know. There were so many predictions that went either way."

Schools are closed until Monday as the community continues to cleanup and get back to normal.