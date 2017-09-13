27 and Counting: Brown County's Tynan races to program record

MT. STERLING, IL. (WGEM) -- As Devin Tynan inched closer to becoming Brown County's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns he remembered something his dad, Lance, told him which kept the milestone in perspective.



"My dad preaches at me not to worry about it," Devin said. "Just get the win and focus on that."



Tynan's 27th career touchdown on the ground during last Friday's overtime win against Beardstown moved him past Jacob Wilson and Brent Kindhart for the most in program history.



It's an honor Tynan says he shares with his teammates.



"It was a goal for me personally. But it's more for the team (than) myself," Tynan said.



"I wouldn't have been able to do it without the guys previously that set that set the records for me to shoot for, and all the (offensive) line that I've had in the past and this year. Everything was given to them for (breaking the record)."



According to head coach Tom Little, "He's the leader in that touchdown (category) and we've had great players come through here. Devin's had a solid career, four years of really good, solid football, and hopefully he's going to add to that total and make it hard for somebody to break it."



Now that the record is his Tynan has a sense of relief and a self-imposed burden off his shoulders.



"I was so relieved because I had that in the back of my mind," he said.



"I kind of felt like it was restricting me a bit, but now that I have it, I know I'm good from here."



Little says Tynan is as versatile as they come.



"He's got really good speed but he's a solid kid that's hard to bring down with just one arm tackle," Little explained.



"He's able to catch the ball anywhere close to him and it kind of makes him a complete running back."



As an added bonus Tynan got to share his record breaking performance in front of the Hornets fans.



"Getting to have the crowd cheer for me, and the team itself because luckily we pulled out that win, made it even bigger for me," he said.



"We won on the home field and it just so happened to be a big game that I broke (the record) in."