Wednesday's Area Scores - September 13

**High School Volleyball**
Payson: 2
QND: 0
25-23, 25-20
Josie Stanford: 15 kills
Cassie Eidson: 31 assists
Sydney Hummert: 6 kills, 7 digs
Lady Indians: (14-0)
Lady Raiders: (12-4)
West Prairie: 2
North Fulton: 0
25-16, 25-6
Peyton Bowman: 8 kills
Cora Vyhanek: 21 assists
Lady Cyclones: (8-3, 5-0)
JX Routt: 2
Griggsville-Perry: 0
25-14, 25-15
Maleah Richard: 10 digs
Elmwood: 2
Bushnell-PC: 0
25-20, 25-22
**High School Soccer, Boys**
QND: 3
Springfield: 1
Mac Little/Ben Whitaker/Mitchell Murphy: goals
Raiders: (9-3)
Monmouth-Roseville: 0
Macomb: 1
**College Soccer**
(WOMEN)
Culver-Stockton: 2
St. Ambrose: 3
Emma McKinstry: goal, assist
Lady Wildcats: (3-2)
Missouri Baptist: 3
Hannibal-LaGrange: 0
Lady Trojans: (2-5)
(MEN)
Culver-Stockton: 1
St. Ambrose: 1
(Double OT)
Wildcats: (2-1-2)
Missouri Baptist: 1
Hannibal-LaGrange: 2
(Overtime)
Isaac Lehmkuhl: GW goal
Trojans: (3-2)
**High School Softball**
Paris: 0
Scotland County: 16
(3 Innings)
Ashleigh Creek: 3-run HR
**High School Golf**
(BOYS)
1) Payson: 188
2) Pittsfield: 192
3) Liberty: 214
4) Carrollton: 221
*Medalist* Trevor Voss (Payson): 39
1) Unity: 180
2) West Hancock: 193
3) Brown County: 212
4) Illini West: 218
*Medalist* Jacob Deitrich (Illini West): 35
(GIRLS)
1) Pittsfield: 199
2) Carrollton: 212
*Medalist* Lauren Hawley (Pittsfield): 46
**High School Tennis, Girls**
QHS: 3
Rock Bridge: 1
QHS: 4
Battle: 0
QHS: 4
Rolla: 0
-- Blue Devils win Rock Bridge Invitational
Alton Marquette: 2
QND: 7
Father Tolton: 0
Palmyra: 9
