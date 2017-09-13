Zoning requests could indicate change in Quincy economy

Quincy city officials say they're getting more zoning change requests tied to potential developments recently.

Officials feel it's a good sign of economic progress. Area residents are excited to see construction projects popping up around Quincy and local companies expanding.

"We got a lot of the older businesses that are expanding out and making more jobs that are more higher pay," Andrew Holtschlag said. "So that's going to help out, but we need other businesses."

City officials hope that could be on the horizon as the Plan Commission will address 10 items this month.

"It's more than double the normal," Planning & Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said. "It's a good thing for the city cause typically the Plan Commission agenda is a bellwether of things to come."

Bevelheimer says many of the items are tied to proposed developments, but not all developments come before the commission.

"That tells you there's excitement," Bevelheimer explained. "That there's interest and that there's investment occurring. That means there's jobs and job creation."

As construction gets underway, Bevelheimer says the money circulates as materials are purchased..there's a trickle down effect, but just because a project is proposed, doesn't mean it will happen. He says the plan commission will see if it fits the neighborhood and or if residents want it.

"The principals of zoning is to protect the neighborhoods and protect the adjacent property owners," Bevelheimer added.

While construction can mean growth, some residents say people have to be willing to come.

"We can build as much as we want, but I don't see that bringing more people into town unless we have more factories," Holtschlag said.

The Quincy Plan Commission holds its meeting September 26. The public is invited to attend to give their input on the zoning requests. If approved it goes back to city council for final say.