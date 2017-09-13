Quincy Police investigate car burglaries - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Police investigate car burglaries

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Police are asking for the public's help after several car burglaries reported overnight Wednesday.

Police posted on their Facebook page the burglaries happened in the southwest part of town in the overnight hours. One woman said a truck was broken into around the 15th and Washington area.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Quincy Police or Crime Stoppers.You can also file a report online through the city website. 

