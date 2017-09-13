Liberty students learn importance of financial aid

Pracht said he wanted to get a jump on learning about college costs.

With FAFSA opening up even earlier this year, school officials say now is the time to start thinking about those college costs.

Around 20 students and parents attended a financial aid information program on Wednesday night.

Among them, was senior Ross Pracht, who said he plans on going to college, but the costs are something he's been keeping a close eye on.

"I just wanted to get a jump on learning about what John Wood has to offer, and how I can help learn myself how to help pay, because I know college is expensive, and I know what I want to do is going to be expensive." Pracht said.

That jump start is exactly what is needed according to John Wood Director of Financial Aid Melanie Lechtenberg.

"Starting the process early is one of the main things." Lechtenberg said. "That's one of the reasons, the FAFSA, the free application for federal student aid is opening October 1."

Lechtenberg added that in addition to FAFSA, there are other financial aid opportunities that students need to be aware of.

"Beyond that FAFSA, we talk about scholarship applications, talk about your different college choices, and what's there." Lechtenberg said.

Students like Pracht said learning more about the other ways to save on college help to give them peace of mind through the stresses of planning for college expenses.

"It does make me a little nervous, because you hear all the time that college gets more and more expensive every year. I just know that we come from a family that we don't do well, but we don't do terrible either." Pracht said.

Liberty High School will host John Wood officials again on October 16, where seniors can get help filing their FAFSA applications.