New Illinois crossbow hunting law goes into effect

Crossbows can now be used by more people during hunting season.

If you plan on hunting for turkey or deer in Illinois this year, a new law makes using a crossbow much easier.

Governor Rauner signed a bill this week, allowing crossbow use for deer and turkey hunting during archery season.

Previously, if you wanted to hunt with a crossbow during the season, it was restricted to those age 62 or older or people with disabilities.

Now, anyone can use a crossbow to hunt.

At Game Masters in Quincy, Assistant Manager Andrew Wellman said he thinks this will lead to an increase in people choosing to hunt.

"I think we are going to see an increase in hunters. I think a lot of people are still going to use their regular compound bows, but this is just another option that they can use, especially when it does get colder out, it is harder to pull back your bow." Wellman said. "And it's another substitute for hunting."

Turkey and Deer archery season begins on October 1.