Employees giving back to their community

Dozens of people in Hannibal are taking a little time off work Thursday to give back to their community for the United Way's 22nd Day of Caring.

Volunteers will be at places like Families and Communities Together, or FACT Thursday.

FACT Executive Director Tom Dugger said the volunteers will help organize their warehouse. He said the work is long overdue.

It is one example of how United Way's Day of Caring provides help to those in need.

"When the volunteers from those businesses come to help us, they do several hundred, several thousand dollars worth of work for agencies like ours every year" Dugger said.

Dugger said agencies like FACT rely on this yearly event.

United Way's executive director Frank Di Tillo said other agencies will use the volunteer help to remodel some parts of their buildings.

Di Tillo said this gives the volunteers a chance to see what these charities do.

"To get to see the agencies that do the work, the breadth, and the scope of the different things they do, it's just remarkable. It gives you a feel for the passion of the United Way up here."

Di Tillo said extra volunteers are always needed. The Day of Caring begins at Hannibal LaGrange University at 7:30 a.m. Volunteers will then go out to complete the projects.

