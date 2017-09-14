Employees giving back to their community

A shooter opened fire at a high school in a tiny town in Washington state Wednesday, killing one student, injuring three others and sending worried parents to the school in a frenzied rush, authorities said.More >>
Quincy University kicked off it's annual fund drive Wednesday as the school continues efforts to recover financially.More >>
The military says 15 Marines have been taken to Southern California hospitals after a seafaring tank caught fire during training at Camp Pendleton.More >>
A small fire in downtown Quincy forced a restaurant to close for the day.More >>
Authorities said a Hannibal man was arrested Tuesday in Adams County on meth charges following a traffic stop.More >>
Southeast Iowa voters overwhelmingly approved an extension on a 10-year-old property tax levy Tuesday to help a local community college.More >>
Now that the state of Illinois has a funding formula, schools are breathing a sign of relief, but an additional legislative mandate has some talking.More >>
Harvest has begun in the Tri-States, and police are warning drivers to share the road with farm equipment.More >>
