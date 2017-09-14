1 injured in Schuyler Co. crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

1 injured in Schuyler Co. crash

SCHUYLER COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A two-vehicle crash in Schuyler County, Illinois, on Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital, according to Sheriff Bill Redshaw.

Redshaw said deputies were called to the crash on U.S. 67, near Rittenhouse Lane, at 5:15 a.m. He said conditions were foggy at the time, but is was unclear if it played a role in the crash.

According to Redshaw, a vehicle driven by Melanie Beans, 60, of Macomb, was southbound when it crossed the center line. He said the vehicle struck a northbound vehicle driven by Samuel Schwartz, 20, of Rushville.

Redshaw said the drivers were not hurt, but an unidentified passenger in Schwartz's vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Redshaw said Beans was taken into custody on a failure to appear warrant out of McDonough County.

