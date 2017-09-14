Hannibal man sentenced to 37 years in prison - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal man sentenced to 37 years in prison

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Connect
Matthews Matthews
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Hannibal man was sentenced Thursday morning to a total of 37 years in prison on two charges, court records show.

Court records stated Euron Matthews was sentenced to 22 years on a charge of armed habitual criminal and 15 years on an aggravated discharge of a firearm charge. The sentences are scheduled to run consecutively.

Matthews was accused of shooting into a moving vehicle in Quincy on Nov. 12. The Adams County State's Attorney's Office reported that during a jury trial in July, a Quincy police detective testified surveillance video showed Matthews firing a gun.

Records show Matthews was convicted by the jury on July 18.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.