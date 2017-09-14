Hannibal man sentenced to 37 years in prison

A Hannibal man was sentenced Thursday morning to a total of 37 years in prison on two charges, court records show.

Court records stated Euron Matthews was sentenced to 22 years on a charge of armed habitual criminal and 15 years on an aggravated discharge of a firearm charge. The sentences are scheduled to run consecutively.

Matthews was accused of shooting into a moving vehicle in Quincy on Nov. 12. The Adams County State's Attorney's Office reported that during a jury trial in July, a Quincy police detective testified surveillance video showed Matthews firing a gun.

Records show Matthews was convicted by the jury on July 18.