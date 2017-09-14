6 arrested in Quincy on meth charges - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

6 arrested in Quincy on meth charges

Logsdon, Stepp, Goodwin, Copley, Tournear and Patterson. (clockwise from top-left) Logsdon, Stepp, Goodwin, Copley, Tournear and Patterson. (clockwise from top-left)
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Authorities said six people were arrested in a Quincy home Wednesday night on meth charges.

Quincy Police Lt. Kathy Schisler said a warrant was served at 1010 Lind St. at approximately 5:30 p.m.

QPD listed the following people were arrested:

  • Mercedes N Patterson, 20, homeless.
  • Hayden R Goodwin, 22, of Quincy.
  • Dylan R Stepp, 23, homeless.
  • Brian N Logsdon, 22, homeless.
  • Roxanne E Tournear, 23, of Camp Point, Illinois.
  • Travis A Copley, 23, Jacksonville, Illinois.

All six people were arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Copley was also charged with bringing contraband into a penal institution and possessing contraband in a penal institution, while Patterson was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

