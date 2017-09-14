6 arrested in Quincy on meth charges

Authorities said six people were arrested in a Quincy home Wednesday night on meth charges.

Quincy Police Lt. Kathy Schisler said a warrant was served at 1010 Lind St. at approximately 5:30 p.m.

QPD listed the following people were arrested:

Mercedes N Patterson, 20, homeless.

Hayden R Goodwin, 22, of Quincy.

Dylan R Stepp, 23, homeless.

Brian N Logsdon, 22, homeless.

Roxanne E Tournear, 23, of Camp Point, Illinois.

Travis A Copley, 23, Jacksonville, Illinois.

All six people were arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Copley was also charged with bringing contraband into a penal institution and possessing contraband in a penal institution, while Patterson was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm.