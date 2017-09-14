Fire destroys rural Adams County home

Fire broke out in a rural Adams County home Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to the home at 2671 North 1503rd Lane, about seven miles south of Camp Point, at approximately 2:45 p.m. The home appeared to be completely destroyed.

Ryan Turpin, with the Camp Point Fire Department, said a neighbor saw the smoke and called it in. He said by the time firefighters arrived, the home severely damaged.

Turpin said it was unclear what caused the fire. He said a trackhoe was being brought in so they could extinguish hot spots and check it out.

An investigator with the Illinois fire marshal's office was being called in to look for a cause, according to Turpin.

The homeowner said no one was home when the fire broke out and didn't know what caused the fire.

Firefighters from Clayton, Camp Point and Central Adams were on scene.