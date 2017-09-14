Palmyra road project underway

Crews are building a new road to make it easier to get around Palmyra.

The road will connect County Road 266 and Business 61 in Palmyra. Officials have been planning this for two years.

Now that utilities in that area are complete, construction is underway. They hope this new road will help economic development and offer easier access around town.

"Another important factor that we wanted to accomplish with the project is allowing farm machinery, heavy trucks to have access to an east west road," said Lyndon Bode the Marion County Presiding Commissioner. "A way to get through the city of Palmyra without going right down Main street or Highway 168 right around the three schools that are located in town."

Bode said if weather cooperates, crews should finish the new road by the middle of October.