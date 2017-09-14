Students take a trip back to the early 1900's - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Students take a trip back to the early 1900's

Posted:
By Chelsea Smith, Meteorologist
Connect
Students learned about the Printing Press from the 1900s Students learned about the Printing Press from the 1900s
The Round Barn Museum The Round Barn Museum
Students saw the One Room Schoolhouse Students saw the One Room Schoolhouse
Students learned how Black Smiths made tools Students learned how Black Smiths made tools
Students saw how many machines use to run like the Buzz Saw Students saw how many machines use to run like the Buzz Saw
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

250 fourth grade students took a trip back to the early 1900's at the Adams County Fair Thursday. 

The Olde Tyme Association, Hy-Vee, and Quincy Elks helped students experience what life was like in the 1930's and 40's. Students got to see a printing press, hand corn shelling and rope making.

The event also included the round barn museum, petting zoo and one room school house.

"I think kids are kind of awed by it all. There's a lot here to see in one day," said Leon Obert a member of the Adams County Olde Tyme Association. "I think it does spark their interest. I try personally to make them think outside the box."

The Olde Tyme Association says they host this event every year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.