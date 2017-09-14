Students take a trip back to the early 1900's

Students saw how many machines use to run like the Buzz Saw

Students learned about the Printing Press from the 1900s

250 fourth grade students took a trip back to the early 1900's at the Adams County Fair Thursday.

The Olde Tyme Association, Hy-Vee, and Quincy Elks helped students experience what life was like in the 1930's and 40's. Students got to see a printing press, hand corn shelling and rope making.

The event also included the round barn museum, petting zoo and one room school house.

"I think kids are kind of awed by it all. There's a lot here to see in one day," said Leon Obert a member of the Adams County Olde Tyme Association. "I think it does spark their interest. I try personally to make them think outside the box."

The Olde Tyme Association says they host this event every year.