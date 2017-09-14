'Little Read' event in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

'Little Read' event in Quincy

Posted:
Little Read event at Early Childhood Center Little Read event at Early Childhood Center
Flat Stanley Goes Camping was read to students and they received their own copy Flat Stanley Goes Camping was read to students and they received their own copy
Community members read to students at ECFC Community members read to students at ECFC
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Public Library hosted its 'Little Read' event at the Early Childhood Center Thursday. 

It's an event that helps preschoolers get a head start on something crucial in life.

Community members, staff from the board of education, and support staff from the center read the book "Flat Stanley Goes Camping" to multiple classrooms. 

The library also gave students a copy of the book. 

"It promotes literacy, which is of course really important," said Sharadan Parks from the Early Childhood Center. "It also helps for them to get some new mentors and role models from the community and kind of dream to push a little farther."

The 'Little Read' event continues Friday At 9:45 a.m. Athletes from the John Wood women's basketball team are among the volunteers who are reading to students.
 

