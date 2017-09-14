Fall road projects coming to Macomb

Residents said water has eroded the streets for years

A closer look at parts of the road

Fall road projects are not something Macomb usually does, but this year two major projects area about to get underway. The city will use money left over from summer street projects.

The city said the streets in Hidden Hill subdivision on the city's south side haven't been resurfaced in over 30 years. Now, residents are happy to hear their roads will be redone.

Cindy Johnson has lived in Hidden Hills in Macomb for over 40 years. She said the roads aren't holding up.

"They come a couple of years ago and put some rock and chip stuff on the roads and that just didn't last," Johnson said.

Now the city plans to completely redo the roads, something they don't normally do in the fall.

"Our summer projects came in about $400,000 under budget, so that gave us some money to work with," City Administrator Dean Torreson said.

Johnson said the biggest problem is with water running along side the road and wearing down overtime.

"The water comes down from the west and goes to the east and it stops right about here in front of our house," Johnson added. "The water just sits and erodes the road."

Torreson said they will also resurface Randolph street from Washington to Grant. The total cost for both projects is estimated at $585,000

"This all comes from infrastructure sales tax money which is a local one percent sales tax that is dedicated solely to street improvements," Torreson said.

Residents like Johnson will be happy to finally have roads to be proud of.

"Everybody just takes pride in their homes here and it'll just be wonderful to have a good road in front of the house," Johnson said.

City officials said the projects should start the first week of October and take 3 weeks to complete.

