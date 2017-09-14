Students learn emergency safety tips

Quincy Police are asking for the public's help after several car burglaries overnight Wednesday.More >>
Quincy city officials say they're getting more zoning change requests tied to potential developments recently.More >>
There's a new way for Keokuk families to enjoy the riverfront.More >>
A former Quincy resident is cleaning up the damage around her home in Florida after Hurricane Irma rolled through her community on the coast.More >>
There's concern about young drivers in Schuyler County, Illinois. The sheriff there said there's been a spike in car crashes, most of them involving younger drivers, including two fatalities in the last month.More >>
A shooter opened fire at a high school in a tiny town in Washington state Wednesday, killing one student, injuring three others and sending worried parents to the school in a frenzied rush, authorities said.More >>
Quincy University kicked off it's annual fund drive Wednesday as the school continues efforts to recover financially.More >>
The military says 15 Marines have been taken to Southern California hospitals after a seafaring tank caught fire during training at Camp Pendleton.More >>
A small fire in downtown Quincy forced a restaurant to close for the day.More >>
Authorities said a Hannibal man was arrested Tuesday in Adams County on meth charges following a traffic stop.More >>
