Students learn emergency safety tips

Students learning how to interact with paramedics during an emergency

Do your kids know how to call 9-1-1 or what to do if they come across a downed power line?

That's what more than 250 5th graders learned Thursday in Carthage at the safety fair put on by Western Illinois Electrical Co-op. Students also learned boating and bicycle safety, what to wear when riding an ATV, and how to interact with paramedics.

Organizer Becky Dickinson said the goal is for kids to learn how to handle emergency situations.

"We want kids to think, I should check my bikes for reflectors or I should have my life jacket on in a boat or if I see a downed power line, don't touch it, call the utility," Dickinson said. "Something they learned today will hopefully help keep them safe in emergency situations down the road."

This was the 23rd year for the safety fair. Dickinson said over 5,000 kids have attended over the years.







