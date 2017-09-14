Thursday's Area Scores - September 14 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thursday's Area Scores - September 14

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Cory Allensworth found the back of the net five times in Hannibal's win over Fulton. Cory Allensworth found the back of the net five times in Hannibal's win over Fulton.

**High School Golf, Boys**

(Ryder Cup Format)
QND: 3
QHS: 3
-- Reis Dreyer/Alex McCulla (QND) won 3 points
-- Parker Campbell/Blake Hayden (QHS) won 1.5 points
-- David Kewney/Brock Penn (QHS) won 1.5 points
(Rematch Monday at Quincy CC)


**High School Soccer, Boys**

Fulton: 0
Hannibal: 9
Cory Allensworth: 5 goals
Pirates: (8-3, 5-0)


**High School Cross Country**

*Fort Madison Invitational*
-- GIRLS
(Class A)
2) Fort Madison: 52
*Top Area Individuals*
1) Sierra Howardson (FM): 19:47
3) Brett Schneider (FM): 20:50

(Class B)
3) Clark County: 99
5) Central Lee: 112
8) Illini West: 20:46
*Top Area Individual*
1) Sierra Stewart (Clark County): 20:46

-- BOYS
(Class A)
2) Fort Madison: 67
*Top Area Individuals*
3) Aaron Steffensmeier (FM): 17:36
4) Dayne Cordray (FM): 17:39

(Class B)
2) Illini West: 102
4) Clark County: 138
5) Holy Trinity: 141
12) Central Lee: 256
*Top Area Individuals*
2) Matt Hellige (Holy Trinity): 17:51
3) Dalton Melvin (Illini West): 17:58
5) Cole Kirchner (Clark County): 18:32


**High School Softball**

Boonville: 2
Hannibal: 13
Taylor Simms: 2-3, 2 RBI's

Van-Far: 1
Bowling Green: 11
Jade Maier: Walk-off HR

Macon: 2
Palmyra: 12
Alana Comstock: WP (3-4, 3 RBI's)

Clark County: 1
Highland: 7

South Shelby: 6
Louisiana: 1
Sadie Wear: 3-4 (WP, 8 K's)

Brookfield: 0
Monroe City: 10
Haleigh St. Clair: 3 RBI's

Wellsville: 0
Mark Twain: 5

Scotland County: 0
Marceline: 10


**High School Volleyball**

2) Holy Trinity: 3
Central Lee: 0
25-22, 25-21, 25-10
Emily Box: 21 kills
Taylor Boeding: 17 digs

Hannibal: 2
Kirksville: 0
25-20, 25-13
Madie Janes: 8 kills, 9 digs

Liberty: 2
Illini West: 1
18-25, 25-22, 25-18
Paige Knuffman: 16 kills, 10 digs

Southeastern: 2
Western: 0
25-8, 25-18
Lauren Glick: 9 kills
Molly Rea: 10 assists

Abingdon-Avon: 1
Rushville-Industry: 2
23-25, 25-23, 25-20


**College Volleyball**

WI-Parkside: 3
Quincy: 0
25-21, 25-23, 30-28
Bekah Raebel: 15 kills
Lady Hawks: (1-8)


**High School Tennis, Girls**

Palmyra: 3
QND: 6

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.