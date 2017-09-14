Thursday's Area Scores - September 14

**High School Golf, Boys**
(Ryder Cup Format)
QND: 3
QHS: 3
-- Reis Dreyer/Alex McCulla (QND) won 3 points
-- Parker Campbell/Blake Hayden (QHS) won 1.5 points
-- David Kewney/Brock Penn (QHS) won 1.5 points
(Rematch Monday at Quincy CC)
**High School Soccer, Boys**
Fulton: 0
Hannibal: 9
Cory Allensworth: 5 goals
Pirates: (8-3, 5-0)
**High School Cross Country**
*Fort Madison Invitational*
-- GIRLS
(Class A)
2) Fort Madison: 52
*Top Area Individuals*
1) Sierra Howardson (FM): 19:47
3) Brett Schneider (FM): 20:50
(Class B)
3) Clark County: 99
5) Central Lee: 112
8) Illini West: 20:46
*Top Area Individual*
1) Sierra Stewart (Clark County): 20:46
-- BOYS
(Class A)
2) Fort Madison: 67
*Top Area Individuals*
3) Aaron Steffensmeier (FM): 17:36
4) Dayne Cordray (FM): 17:39
(Class B)
2) Illini West: 102
4) Clark County: 138
5) Holy Trinity: 141
12) Central Lee: 256
*Top Area Individuals*
2) Matt Hellige (Holy Trinity): 17:51
3) Dalton Melvin (Illini West): 17:58
5) Cole Kirchner (Clark County): 18:32
**High School Softball**
Boonville: 2
Hannibal: 13
Taylor Simms: 2-3, 2 RBI's
Van-Far: 1
Bowling Green: 11
Jade Maier: Walk-off HR
Macon: 2
Palmyra: 12
Alana Comstock: WP (3-4, 3 RBI's)
Clark County: 1
Highland: 7
South Shelby: 6
Louisiana: 1
Sadie Wear: 3-4 (WP, 8 K's)
Brookfield: 0
Monroe City: 10
Haleigh St. Clair: 3 RBI's
Wellsville: 0
Mark Twain: 5
Scotland County: 0
Marceline: 10
**High School Volleyball**
2) Holy Trinity: 3
Central Lee: 0
25-22, 25-21, 25-10
Emily Box: 21 kills
Taylor Boeding: 17 digs
Hannibal: 2
Kirksville: 0
25-20, 25-13
Madie Janes: 8 kills, 9 digs
Liberty: 2
Illini West: 1
18-25, 25-22, 25-18
Paige Knuffman: 16 kills, 10 digs
Southeastern: 2
Western: 0
25-8, 25-18
Lauren Glick: 9 kills
Molly Rea: 10 assists
Abingdon-Avon: 1
Rushville-Industry: 2
23-25, 25-23, 25-20
**College Volleyball**
WI-Parkside: 3
Quincy: 0
25-21, 25-23, 30-28
Bekah Raebel: 15 kills
Lady Hawks: (1-8)
**High School Tennis, Girls**
Palmyra: 3
QND: 6
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.