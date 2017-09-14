Local businesses eager for bridge project revenue

Johnson said she hopes some of the workers choose to stay in Louisiana.

Jackson said around 100 extra workers are expected to be in town daily.

Jackson said the local economy will see an impact.

After breaking ground last week, the Champ Clark Bridge already has local officials and businesses looking forward to a big boost for the economy.

Louisiana First Ward Councilman Tim Jackson said on Thursday that the impact on the local economy is going to be a big one.

"They're guests in our town, and they're going to fill our restaurants, and go to our grocery store, and hopefully spend their money here." Jackson said.

One of the restaurants in town that has already seen an uptick in business is KC's Place. Owner Karen Johnson said she anticipates the project is going to bring in a significant amount of revenue for both her restaurant and bar.

"It's really nice to have a lot more people coming in." Johnson said. "We can't wait. It should increase our business by probably about thirty percent I would say."

Jackson added that such an increase is to be expected, especially with all of the extra workers who will be staying in the area.

"There's going to be about a hundred extra workers in town everyday over the next two years." Jackson said. "And we're looking to feed them, house them, and take care of them, and be gracious hosts."

Both Jackson and Johnson said they hope some of those workers choose to stick around even after the project finishes.

"I think the bridge guys coming in will bring more people to the area who actually want to live here." Johnson said.

The Champ Clark Bridge project is expected to run until fall of 2019.