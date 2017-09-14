Community helps sorority fix up home

One of Quincy University's sororities has a new place to call home and made upgrades to it with the help of the community.

QU's Alpha Omicron Pi renovated their new home near 18th and College with the help of over 70 volunteers. The students were removed from their old building after issues of mold.

Members of the sorority from other colleges and past members even came to remodel the home in two weeks. Those involved say it was a humbling experience.

"When you are in need, it's okay to ask for help because people will come help you especially with a chapter at a small university," House Project Manager Susan Hubbard said. "Our alums showed so much support and so did our headquarters."

"I know the struggles that a lot of the chapter has seen in the past and really what the girls went through over that two week period where they were really struggling and staying up to 1 a.m.," alumni Ashley VanCamp said.

Members say there is still some work left to be done on the home, but expect it to be finished in the coming month.